24 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi President Hire Two New High Court Judges - N'riva and Ligowe

By Mphatso Nkhoma

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed two new High Court judges.

High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar . Jack N'riva has been appointed a High Court judge as has Thomson Ligowe, the former Blantyre chief resident magistrate who until his appointment was deputy registrar of the High Court.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Monday, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said the appointments are with effect from June 29 2017.

In recent times, there have been concerns among court users that justice delivery, especially in the High Court, has been slow. The Judiciary and observers attributed the delay to a shortage of judges.

