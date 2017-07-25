Namibia: Research Before Doing Business - Economist

A Windhoek economist has advised aspiring entrepreneurs to conduct thorough research on how the future of the business they want to venture into will look like before they commit themselves to it.

This was the advice of Ngoni Bopoto during an AFM Church New Birth Business Unit's business breakfast 2017 held at a restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.

Titled "Optimisation of profits in challenging times", the meeting focused on steering tools for a business to be successful in a challenging economic environment.

Bopoto, who works for Namibia Equity Brokers, said as a business person, one needs to keep updating one's business plan and adjust it to changing times, such as the recession period which Namibia is currently experiencing.

Recession is a period of temporary economic decline, during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters.

"As a business person, you want to respond to any challenges that come your way," he stated.

Businessman Emmanuel Sihlahla then advised that one should not just focus on one business, but be flexible to venture into others.

The 3 Dimension Printing owner said if one business fails during turbulent times, one should be able to move on to another, and not just go back to being an employee.

"You must be flexible and adjust to times to make sure the business survives," he advised, adding that since recession hit Namibia, he had cut his workforce from 25 employees to 17.

Also on the panel was Danny Meyer, the director of SMEs Compete, who advised that in business, it is very important to do things differently if one expects different results.

He added that a country like Namibia would do better with a ministry of transformation from informal to formal sector, rather than some of the ministries currently in existence.

"In business, networking is key," he stated.

In his keynote address, AFM pastor Gideon Musvaire reiterated that Namibia, like the rest of the world, has experienced economic challenges, some of which have forced corporate entities and sole traders to crumble, and then scuttled the livelihoods of many citizens.

According to him, finding an alternative with the most cost-effective or performance under the given constraints by maximising desired factors and minimising undesired ones, is the answer.

He added that this is very biblical, as John 15 makes it clear that God is concerned about profit.

"Challenging times call for cost-effective ways of operation," he said.