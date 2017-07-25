Mbanza Congo — At least 45 violations of the Angola/DRC border, in the section that covers respectively Zaire Province and Congo Central, were recorded in the last seven days by the Angolan Border Police, a figure that represents eight cases less in comparison to the previous week.

Out of the mentioned number, forty of the said citizens were detained due to illegal entrance into Angolan territory and four for contraband of fuel and tax evasion, reads a note issued by the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police.

The note states also that, in the same period, the authorities questioned 169 foreign citizens for irregular stay in Angola.

Zaire Province, located in the north of Angola, shares a 330-kilometre border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).