Nigeria: No Referendum, No Polls in Anambra, Kanu Insists

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, vowed that there would be no elections in Anambra State until a date for referendum on Nigeria is approved by the Federal Government.

Kanu spoke at the Mechanic Village in Abakaliki during his one day working visit to the state and at Enugu, respectively, as the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA; Igbo Youth Movement, IYM; Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, and Igbo National Association of Students honoured him with awards yesterday.

The associations had also assured Kanu that there would be no elections in the South-East geopolitical zone as from October, if the processes for the restructuring of Nigeria are not initiated by the Federal Government before then.

He stated that current marginalisation of Ndigbo in the country cannot continue, insisting that time had come when people should be allowed to decide what they wanted from Nigeria.

Kanu, who was from receiving four awards from the groups, said Biafra had come to stay and that no person created by God would stop it.

No election in Anambra

His words: "There will be no election in Anambra State come November 18, 2017 and there won't be any going forward until they give me a date for referendum. They know what to do. It is very simple. They should convene a meeting, I will attend or I will send my representative. That is the only way they can have election, if not, there won't be any."

On whether such position would not lead to bloodshed, especially now that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders had distanced themselves from the call, he said: "I am not bothered over that because the people are with us; we control the people, one hundred percent, and come to Anambra on November 18, the world will be amazed about what will happen.

"We are entirely a peaceful people. We are not stopping anybody from voting. We are democrats but come and watch what will happen. The party members and those coming out to vote are the IPOB people. There will not be any election."

On October deadline to Igbo in the north

Kanu further commented on the October deadline given to Igbo in the north to leave the area, saying: "That is the issue I have with education in Nigeria, people are badly/poorly educated. Are you aware that Scotland is seeking to leave United Kingdom?

"It is an indictment on the education system in Nigeria that people go through schools and come out even more hopeless than they went in. It is sad indeed.

"But for our people, if they choose to live in the north (because of their mansions), it is up to them, it is a choice they have made. But they are not going to stop us, nobody can stop us. We are unstoppable and I say it with every bit of seriousness, Biafra will be realised and nobody can stand on our way.

"If they like, let them burn thousand storey buildings in Kafanchan, that is their business. It has nothing to do with us. We are fighting for our freedom. People are suffering because of failed system and I cannot abandon my people"

Lion of the Igbo award

Speaking earlier before handing over the award of "Lion of the Igbo," to Kanu, Founder of IYM, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, said it was in appreciation of his efforts towards the emancipation of Igbo and assured him of the support of the organisation in the struggle.

Ugochukwu-Uko said Igbo youths as well as members of the ECA would scuttle any election in the South-East as from October 1, 2017 if structures aimed at restructuring the country were not put in place before then.

Also, the chair-person of IWA, Mrs Maria Okwor, praised Kanu for his doggedness in the struggle towards the emancipation of the tribe and assured him of the support of the women.

IPOB accuses Al-Mustapha, OBJ, others of threatening Kanu's life

In another development, IPOB has raised the alarm over alleged threat to the life of its leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Kanu, by some individuals and groups in Nigeria.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, accused Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to a late Head of State; security agencies and a northern youth leader, Yerima Shettima of threatening the life of Kanu.

It also accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of constituting a threat to Kanu's life through some of his comments, adding that they are very much perturbed over the constant threat because they are coming from some retired and serving Nigerian security operatives.

IPOB statement read: "We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to put the whole world on notice over the constant threats to life from clueless vampires, individuals and groups on our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and other members of IPOB since over one month now.

"We are very much perturbed over the constant threats to life of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from some retired and serving Nigeria security operatives. Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is also threatening the life of our leader, Mazi Kanu, with some of his comments. There are others who are seriously on the mission, this time around, to eliminate our leader and other principal officers of IPOB worldwide, whose names we will make public very soon."

Southern Kaduna'll go with Biafra--Danfulani

Meantime, Dr. John Danfulani, a social crusader and activist from the embattled Southern Kaduna, has said that the people of Southern Kaduna would prefer and be comfortable to go with the Biafra Republic rather than remain with Nigeria, where the people were being killed on daily basis without any adequate protection from the government.

Danfulani, who spoke, yesterday, in Umuahia, when he paid a solidarity visit to Kanu, was quoted to have said: "The people of Southern Kaduna share a lot of values in common with Biafrans," and would not hesitate to follow them "if Nigeria breaks up."

The former university teacher bemoaned the fate of minority ethnic nationalities in Southern Kaduna who are mostly Christians and lamented government's indifference to their ordeals following incessant unprovoked attacks by herdsmen.

"If Nigeria breaks up we won't go with the North. Certainly we will go with Biafra because we share a lot in common. We can form a confederation based on agreement. It is better for us because we are safer in Biafra. In the North, they don't like us because we don't pray like them. So, it is better we follow those who share the same faith and values with us", Danfulani was quoted to have said.

According to him, if the Federal Government failed to heed the clamour for the restructuring the country before 2019, Nigeria might not remain a single political entity.

It was his opinion that Nigeria was amalgamated for British economic and administrative convenience against the people's wishes, saying there was need for the country to be restructured.

"Nigeria remains the only country in the world where people were merged together because of the economic interest of their colonial masters without their consent. If we fail to restructure now, it may be late after 2019", he warned and wondered why some people are considered sacred cows in the country while others are treated as second class citizens.

Danfulani who is the Coordinator of the Centrum Initiative for Development And Fundamental Rights Advocacy, CEDRA, frowned at the inability of the security agencies to arrest the Arewa youths who issued quit notice to Ndigbo to live the North.