Ghana: Aduana Go Top, As Ashantigold Lose Again

Medeama SC were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Aduana Stars in week 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa T&A Park on Saturday.

The match, which was hyped around Medeama supporters insistence on barring Premier League TV rights dealers StarTimes from telecasting the game, started on a slow pace as both sides failed to create any clear cut chance.

Aduana took charge of the second half as they dominated Medeama with possession, but goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufuro stood tall.

In the dying embers of the encounter, midfielder Akwesi Donsu spurned an open clear chance to win the game for the home side.

Aduana closed the gap on WAFA at the summit of the table to two points but the Sogakofe-based side have two games in hand.

Liberty Professionals 1-0 AshantiGold

Ernest Papa Arko's late strike secured maximum points for Liberty Professionals in their week 24 encounter against AshantiGold at the Karl Reindhorf Park on Sunday.

Michael Osei's men headed into Sunday lunchtime's week 24 encounter requiring a win to better their stand on the league log.

And, after seeing AshantiGold control possession for long periods of the first half, the Scientific Soccer lads were lucky not to have conceded before referee S.B Bortey blew his whistle for the end of the half.

Liberty set out positively in the second half in a bid to grab the needed win at home and had a chance inside the 52nd minute only for striker Bernard Arthur to pass up a shooting opportunity.

AshantiGold, who themselves are in danger of dropping out to the second-tier after losing to Elmina Sharks last Sunday at home, were out to redeem themselves and saw Shaffiu Mumuni head over their best chance of the second half.

The Scientific Soccer lads got the deserved winner in the 72nd minute through skipper Ernest Papa Arko.

The win lifts Liberty to 12th position with 29 points while AshantiGold drops into the relegation zone for the first time in five weeks with 28 points after 24 matches.

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 WA All Stars

Ebusua Dwarfs threw away a two-goal lead to share the spoils with rejuvenated WA All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

The highly competitive game saw the outgoing champions fight back twice to claim a deserved point much to the dismay of Dwarfs fans, who defied the pouring rain to support their team.

Stephen Bentil opened the scoring for the Crabs with an emphatic strike from close range and they held on till half time.

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Elmina Sharks made it four out of four in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United on match day 24 at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium.

Sharks welcomed the Hunters to the newly built Papa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium with the hope of extending their three-match winning streak.

Midfielder Felix Addo's 7th minute low shot beat goalkeeper Prince Asempa from his near post to give Sharks the lead.

Sharks did not let down their guard after taking the lead and just as the game looked to done and dusted, Felix Addo pops up again to second his second goal of the afternoon.

And, just a minute after conceding the second goal, Bechem United got a consolation courtesy Sadiq Hadji Abubakar in the 91st minute.

Elmina Sharks move above Bechem United into 7th position with 33 points after 24 games.