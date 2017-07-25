Ghana: 28-Players Called to Local Black Stars Camp

Twenty-eight players have been invited to the Black Stars 'B' camp as they continue preparations for their CHAN qualifying match against Burkina Faso and the upcoming WAFU tournament.

The invited players are expected to report to the team's training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 24th July, 2017 at 4pm.

The home based senior national team will take on Burkina Faso on August 11 in Ouagadougou before the return leg game which will be played on August 18.

Meanwhile the team will know their opponents for the upcoming WAFU tournament on Thursday 27th July, 2017 when the live draw for the sub-regional tournament will be held in Accra.

The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium from 9th September to 24 September 2017.

Liat of Squad;

Goalkeepers; Felix Annan -Asante Kotoko; Razak Abalora -WAFA and Joseph Addo -Aduana Stars.

Defenders; Amos Frimpong -Asante Kotoko; Eric Owusu -Bechem United; Daniel Darkwa -Aduana Stars; Jacob Larweh -Tema Youth; Ibrahim Moro -Bolga All Stars; Nicholas Opoku -Berekum Chelsea; Awal Mohammed -Asante Kotoko; Daniel Lomotey -WAFA and Samuel Sarfo - Liberty.

Midfielders; Thomas Abbey -Hearts of Oak; Gideon Waja -WAFA; Majeed Ashimeru -WAFA; Isaac Twum -Inter Allies; Winful Cobbinah -Hearts of Oak; Elvis Opoku - Aduana Stars and Emmanuel Gyamfi -Asante Kotoko.

Strikers; Patrick Razak -Hearts of Oak; Joseph Painstil -Tema Youth; Richmond Lamptey -WAFA; Zakaria Mummuni -Aduana Stars; Saddick Adams -Asante Kotoko; Shafiu Mohammed - Ashantigold; Justice Blay -Medeama; Musah Nuhu -WAFA and Stephen Sarfo - Berekum Chelsea.