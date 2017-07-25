Photo: The Namibian

Donkey Meat Competition is a food and cultural festival (file photo).

After winning the first ever Donkey Meat Cook-Off in 2013, and successfully staging the first-ever Donkey Meat and Wine Pairing Dinner, Tao's Kitchen is back with the second instalment of the event.

Two budding entrepreneurs in the catering industry, Mpule Sezuni and Tao Soni !Noarises, are behind the event slated to take place from 1 September at the Old Location Restaurant in Windhoek West. They hope to attract at least 300 to 400 patrons from all walks of life to celebrate culture in an urban set-up.

!Noarises said she has decided to host the second instalment of the Donkey Meat and Wine Pairing Dinner after receiving so many enquiries from various quarters.

She said considering that there is still a misconception about donkey meat among Namibians, they have decided to make the dinner an annual event to promote the eating of donkey meat and make it a sought-after delicacy.

She also added that the dinner will stake its claim as one of the 'go-to' events on Namibia's social calendar.

While the event is mainly aimed at promoting donkey meat, !Noarises said there will also be other food and meat types for those who do not eat donkey meat. "But what is very certain is that after that dinner, all those who profess not to eat donkey meat will come out of that event as the biggest ambassadors of donkey meat. They must be sure of that," said !Noarises.

Apart from the meat, wine and other treats, the patrons will be entertained with traditional music, dance and poetry.