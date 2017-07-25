25 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Students Petition NHRC Over S/Kaduna Schools Closure

By Abbas Jimoh

The Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSFOM) yesterday petitioned the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) over closure of schools in the area.

The students stormed the commission in large numbers and submitted the petition addressed to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC.

"Whatever may be the motive and intention of the closure of our institutions, we want the Federal Government, the National Assembly, the NHRC and all concerned citizens of Nigeria to persuade the state government to open our schools in Southern Kaduna to enable us continue with our academic programmes," the petition signed by the National president of SKYSFOM, Mr Galadima Jesse said.

Kaduna State University, Kafanchan Campus, Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya and Kaduna State College of Nursing, Kafanchan, have remain closed since November last year.

Officials of the commission while receiving the petition, promised to act on it.

