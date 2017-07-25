Nigeria: Yoruba Movie Actor Olurotimi Ayinde Dies

Photo: Premium Times

The movie industry has once more been thrown into mourning following the death of another Yoruba actor, Olurotimi Ayinde, popularly known as Abu Olododo.

The actor died in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday night at the age of 51.

His death came a few hours after the death of seasoned actor, poet and journalist, Adebayo Faleti, was announced.

A friend and colleague of the deceased actor, Waheed Ijaduade, broke the news on his Facebook page on Monday.

Ijaduade described Ayinde's death as sudden. Claiming that he had a brief phone conversation with the deceased on Sunday night, he said, "We chatted for a while on that night. He even asked me about the outcome of a summit that I attended in Lagos. We talked about other things and we agreed to meet on Monday or Tuesday before I went to bed. I went to his residence to see him the following day (Monday) as agreed only to learn that he was dead."

Persons said to be Ayinde's relatives or co-tenants, Ijaduade implied in his account, decided to open the door of his room when he failed to show up in the morning and found him in a sitting position, lifeless.

"He never told me that he was sick. He appeared to be quite healthy when I spoke with him on the phone. His death remains a mystery to me," Ijaduade said.

The actor has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

He was aged 51 and married with four children.

The late actor is best known for his roles in the movies,Ise Onise and Baba Insurance.