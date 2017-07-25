24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council for National Unity Parties Supports Efforts for Communication With U.S. Administration

Khartoum — The Council for the National Unity Parties has presented a memorandum for the Presidency of the Republic, the First Vice President and National Prime Minister, and the National Congress Party concerning its support to the efforts regarding continuation of communication with the US administration for lifting sanctions of the Sudan in or before 12 of next October.

The secretary general of the council, Aboud Jabir, following his delivery to the memo, has praised the sovereignty, diplomatic, parliament and political efforts targeting the ending of the embargo, based on the national action.

He considered the efforts made by the government to face the economic challenges resulting from the impacts of the embargo on the citizens are reasonable regarding the decisions appointment.

He asserted the councils support to the decisions of the president of the republic on the extension of the embargo lifting date, referring to the work for mobilization for the lifting of the economic embargo.

Aboud said that the council of the national unity parties will deliver similar memorandums to the parliament, and the ministry of foreign affairs concerning claims for lifting the embargo and removing its impacts.

