24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum Says Consultation Underway to Make Use of Sundus Agriculture Project Touristic Merits

Khartoum — The Governor of Khartoum state, Gen Abdul Rahim Mohamed Hussein, on Monday met with the leaders of the Sundus Agriculture project to review means of making the best out of it, especially from the touristic stand point

The meeting which brought together the leadership of the project along with the government officials from Khartoum state, has underlined the need to add new production modalities to the project, commending the fact that the project already included housing siliviculture, stressing the fact that all production means including the irrigation and production cycle including plant and animal production have been completed.

The meeting said use should be made of the advantages provided by the project to utilize them for touristic ends

