24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Affirms Importance of Strengthening Sudan-Chad Relations

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has affirmed the importance of strengthening between Sudan and Chad in all fields to realize the joint economic interests.

This came when the VP MET, Monday, at his office, at the Presidential Palace, a delegation of GIAD Group headed by Mutasim Abdulla who said in press statements that the delegation briefed Hassabo on the report of the group concerning the Fair it organized in Chad recently, through its products which covered the agricultural and other industrial equipment.

He said the meeting also, discussed the realization of the group's vision concerning the openness towards foreign markets.

