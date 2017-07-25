Sudan: Parliament Health Committee Calls for Establishment of African's Network for Breast Diseases

Khartoum — The Parliament Committee for Health, Environment, Housing and the Humanitarian Affairs, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, under the auspices of Dr. A'aisha Mohmed Osman, the Parliament Deputy Speaker, has organized a seminar on the combat of the breast cancer presented by Prof. Raja Erzadi, the Moroccan physician, and practitioner, specialized in breast surgery, currently visiting the Sudan on invitation from the Parliament Deputy Speaker.

The head of the Health Committee Imtisal Al-Ryaiah indicated the importance of enacting legislation to curb the spread of the disease, referring to the role of civil society organizations in this regard.

The seminar concluded with the importance of the exchanging of knowledge and experiences between Sudan and Morocco and the need for the establishment of a regional network for the exchange of interests in this field.