24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament Health Committee Calls for Establishment of African's Network for Breast Diseases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Parliament Committee for Health, Environment, Housing and the Humanitarian Affairs, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, under the auspices of Dr. A'aisha Mohmed Osman, the Parliament Deputy Speaker, has organized a seminar on the combat of the breast cancer presented by Prof. Raja Erzadi, the Moroccan physician, and practitioner, specialized in breast surgery, currently visiting the Sudan on invitation from the Parliament Deputy Speaker.

The head of the Health Committee Imtisal Al-Ryaiah indicated the importance of enacting legislation to curb the spread of the disease, referring to the role of civil society organizations in this regard.

The seminar concluded with the importance of the exchanging of knowledge and experiences between Sudan and Morocco and the need for the establishment of a regional network for the exchange of interests in this field.

Sudan

Minister for Minerals Says Sudan Would End Imports of Mercury By 2020

The Minister for Mineral, professor Hashim Ali Salim, said new alternative for mercury now widely use in gold extraction… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.