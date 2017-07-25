Sudan: Foreign Ministry Summons Iraqi Charge d'Affaires Over Torturing Sudanese Citizen in Basra

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned, Monday, the Iraqi Charge D'Affaires in Khartoum, Ambassador Mohammed Samir Hassan, where the Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs, officially informed him on the Sudanese government's protest against the torturing of Sudanese citizen, Musa al-Bashir , who was tortured and physically abused after leaving a hospital where he received treatment from a gunshot wound sustained during clashes between armed groups near the city of Basra.

The Iraqi diplomat expressed his regret and apology over this incident and pledged to convey this message to his government for an urgent investigation and bring that group to justice.

He affirmed Iraq's appreciation for the Sudanese community in Iraq.

The Foreign Ministry official spokesman, Ambassador, Gariballah al-Khider, said that the Sudanese embassy in Baghdad is monitoring the situation of the Sudanese citizen and reassuring his health situation and transferring him to a safe area in coordination with the concerned Iraqi authorities.