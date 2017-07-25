Sudan: Minister of Interior Receives Japan Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior, Gen Hamid Abdul Manan, has received the ambassador of Japan to the Sudan Hideki Ito, and reviewed with him cooperation in the various domains of interests to the two people and in the field of police and security in particular.

During the meeting which attended by the Director of International Cooperation, Gen Imad Khalafalla, the Japanese ambassador briefed the minister on the assistance his country provided for the Sudan with regard to the cementing of peace, training, water, health and environment.

The ambassador promised to do his level best for strengthening the bilateral relations and particular with regards to the actions relevant to the ministry of interior. He also said he was assured by the Minister about the safety of all foreign subjects resident in the Sudan.