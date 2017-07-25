24 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms Necessity for Boosting Relations With Chad

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has asserted the importance of consolidating the bilateral relations between the Sudan and chad in all domains to realize the common economic interests of the two countries.

During his meeting, Monday, at his office at the republican palace, with delegation of Giad Industrial Group led by Moutasim Abdulha, the director of the central promotion administration of the group, who noted in press statements that the vice president was briefed on the group's report on its exhibition in chad which has covered the agricultural and other industrial fields.

Moutasim added that the meeting has tackled the necessary steps to achieve the group's openness vision towards the external markets, pointing out that the exhibition has targeted the bosting of the relations between the two countries and to open new markets for the group.

