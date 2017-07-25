Sudan: Ahmed Saad Omer Hails Role of Student's Welfare National Fund

Khartoum — The cabinet minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has appreciated the pioneering role carried by the students national welfare fund in providing housing environment, services and sponsorship and social welfare to the students a matter that resulted in the higher education stability, asserting the ministry of the council of ministers support to the fund.

This came during his meeting Monday with the fund secretary general professor Mohamed Abdulha Al-Nagrabi, where the meeting discussed the funds, activities, programs and goals which are represented in the promotion of level of services provided by the fund for the higher education students.

The meeting has also reviewed he quantum leap recently achieved in the university cities in all the Sudan's states.