Kenya: Delayed Documents Affected Our Training, Sum, Chelimo Say

World 800 metres bronze medallist Eunice Sum is optimistic of a good performance at next month's World Championships in Athletics set for London.

Nation Sport on Mondaycaught up with the athlete during training at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret where she has stepped up her preparations for the World Championships in Athletics set for London from August 4-13.

And Sum took the opportunity to explain her whereabouts after media reports indicated that she had failed to report to Team Kenya training camp at Kasarani Stadium a week ago. Sum said the challenges she encountered while processing her passport and travel documents have affected her training schedule.

"I have not reported to the camp since there has been confusion regarding my passport. I have not received my passport since applying for a visa to the United Kingdom," said Sum. She disclosed that she missed IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco on July 21 because her passport had not been returned by the time of travel.

"I was to run in Monaco Diamond League series but I missed it because my travel documents delayed and I haven't received the documents up to this moment. I have missed some points now which normally determines if someone gets to the finals," said the Uasin Gishu-based athlete.

She said Team Kenya officials should not point accusing fingers at her.

"The officials knew very well that we were going to run in Monaco and I was shocked to read in the papers that they don't know our whereabouts. After missing the race, I had to go back home and pack my belongings to travel on Monday (yesterday) to Nairobi," said Sum.

Sum said she is looking forward to a good race in London, adding that the most important thing is to get to the finals.

"I will run my race but the most important thing is to get to the final with my team mates so that we can plan for the medals. There is a lot of competition out there but we will do our best," she said.

At the same time, Africa silver medallist in 5,000m, Margaret Chelimo, said she is training hard for the championship.

"Travel documents really messed up our programme but we are going for residential training in Nairobi where we expect to get more tips from the coaches. Athletics Kenya officials knew what we were going through and to say that they don't know where we are is a lie," said Chelimo.

"I'm focused in my training and as we go to Nairobi for residential training, my target is to be in the medal brackets in London," said the athlete.