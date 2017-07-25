Kenya: Fear of Cholera Outbreak at Kodiaga Prison

Three inmates at Kodiaga Maximum Prison have been admitted to hospital after developing cholera-like symptoms.

One of the inmates is at Port Florence Hospital while the other two are at Kodiaga Maximum Prison Dispensary receiving treatment.

The prison's Assistant Commissioner Martin Akwanyi told the Nation they alerted public health officers on Monday night after prisoners developed cholera symptoms.

"One of the inmates was admitted at the prison's dispensary after suffering from diarrhoea. When other two inmates came down with the same symptoms and we informed public health (officials)," said Akwanyi.

He said samples taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute confirmed that one of the inmates had cholera.

Cholera outbreak has affected Nairobi and 11 other counties.

Recently, the Ministry of Health formed a taskforce to contain the spread of the disease.