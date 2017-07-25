25 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: WOB, Wanderers Win Night League Titles

By Helge Schütz

Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) and BDO Wanderers won the men and women's titles of the Wanderers Night League which was completed last weekend.

WOB beat DTS 2-1 in the men's final, while Wanderers beat Saints 3-0 in the women's final.

In the men's final, Billy Beukes opened the scoring for DTS, but Etienne de Villiers equalized before Riaan Kruger scored WOB's winning goal in the second half.

In the men's third place playoff, BDO Wanderers, meanwhile, finished third after beating Saints on penalties in the men's third place playoff.

Stefan du Preez put Wanderers ahead while Liam Hermanus equalised for Saints to force the match into a penalty shootout, where Jan Izak de Villiers scored the winner for Wanderers.

BDO Wanderers won the women's final after beating Saints 3-0, with Ane Kotze and Bianca Muller (2) scoring for Wanderers.

In the third place play-off, Unam beat WOB 1-0.

Lidia Simon from Unam won the women's player of the tournament award, while Aaron Shivute of BDO Wanderers won the men's player of the tournament award.

The organisers, Wanderers, thanked their main sponsor BDO, as well as K5 and Princess sports gear for the match balls and tournament prizes.

