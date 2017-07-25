Cameroon: Questionable Position of Amnesty Int'l

opinion

Siding with a criminal group against a legitimate and sovereign State with a regular and patriotic army under serious attacks casts doubts on the driving force of the organisation.

Cameroonians and arguably the international community are obviously once again at a loss on the troubling role increasingly played by the global human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, on the asymmetric war imposed on Cameroon by the brutish terrorist sect, Boko Haram. In yet another report (2017 edition) like that of last year, the organisation curiously castigates Cameroon on what it qualifies as, "Cameroon's secret torture chambers: human rights violations and war crimes in the fight against Boko Haram."

Reporting on global human right situations is a traditional role of Amnesty International. After all, since its inception in 1961, the human rights overseer has been coordinating research and information on the fundamental rights of man and publishes annual reports on how respective countries are faring, especially decrying visible or perceived abuses. However, targeting Cameroon with two uninterrupted accusations, in a war situation and more so taking sides with a criminal group against a country seriously attacked casts doubts on the driving force of the organisation. Cameroon is a legitimate and sovereign State with a regular and patriotic army that has been striving solely to safeguard her territorial integrity against a criminal group that fears neither God nor man or better still that rejoices in the pain of innocent people. Amnesty International seems not to see anything wrong in the atrocities.

The position of Amnesty International vis-à-vis the war against Boko Haram, is to say the least, worrying and easily presents the global human rights watchdog as a devil's advocate. If not, what explains the repeated outburst of the international watchdog on a country and army suffering under the weight of a difficult-to-master war like what is going on in the Far North Region. Hitherto full-scale attacks by the terrorists either on civilians or defence forces have given way to suicide bombings with untold human and material losses. Amnesty International seems to be blind on these. Rather, it believes Boko Haram should have been pampered.

Had it been Cameroon's defence forces were as reckless as Amnesty International claims and had they exercised retributive justice on the brutish sect as per their crimes, there wouldn't have been anything like Boko Haram prisoners in Cameroon's prisons. In-spite of government's efforts to source for significant financial resources, amidst shaky national and global financial environment, to care for the Boko Haram prisoners, development and rehabilitation of their places of detention as well as ensure their trial in competent courts, Amnesty International still finds faults. Curious indeed that the organisation is seen to be crusading more for the respect of the rights of the terrorists rather than those of innocent victims continually suffering from repeated acts of extremism by the obscure group.