News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five in Free State Court for 'Harvesting' Graves

Five people appeared in the Clocolan Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly digging up graves and using human remains for traditional medicine, Free State police said.

Mpho Mokhethi, 32, Moeketsi Lekoko, 34, Moabe Ramoabe, 32, Khotso Monyobo, 32, and Mamodibedi Moketetsa, 32, would remain in custody until Wednesday for a formal bail application, spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said in a statement.

They were arrested in response to a tip-off on July 13, after a human skull was found outside a traditional healers' consulting room in Hlohlolwane, Clocolan. A human tongue was found in a plastic container inside the room.

In May, municipal workers found the grave of Banta Petrus Ranthako, 63, had been disturbed. An investigation revealed that his head had been removed.

Mbambo said a post mortem would determine if the skull was Ranthako's.

