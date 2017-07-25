25 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Family Wants Killers of Pregnant Woman Brought to Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — Family members of a pregnant woman and mother of six, Mrs. Asabe Usman Obaje, who was recently murdered at Odogomu in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, have cried out to the police to bring her killers to justice.

A relative of the deceased, Mr. Paul Obaje, said the woman was returning from Odogomu to her Ofano village at about 6pm on July 12 when she was waylaid and killed by some criminal elements.

He said the assailants used machetes to kill the woman, adding that one of her legs was severed and her neck slit before she was dumped by the roadside in the pool of her blood.

Obaje described the killing as barbaric and inhuman, adding that the deceased, who was pregnant with twins, died alongside with the unborn babies.

He, however, raised concerns that the police were handling the matter with levity, a situation which forced some members of the family to approach the police to demand for justice over the matter.

Obaje alleged that following the demand for justice, the police raided his family house and arrested some family members: Ismaila Yakubu, Abdullahi Yakubu, Haliru Yakubu, Idris Usman and Yusuf Usman.

He said the family members were kept at the Ankpa Police Division for three days and released upon the alleged payment of N30,000.

Obaje, who decried the development, called on the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the culprits in the matter did not escape justice.

When contacted, police spokesman in Kogi State, Mr. Williams Aya, said that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lokoja.

He said it was a case of culpable homicide and the command would not treat it with levity.

Aya said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

On the arrest of the deceased's family members, Aya said that those arrested had gone to the police and demanded that the suspects arrested should be released to them for 'jungle justice'.

He, however, said that the allegation that money was collected before releasing them was not true.

Nigeria

Economy to Grow Faster Than South Africa's in 2018 - IMF

The International Monetary Fund has projected that Nigeria's economy will grow at a faster pace than South Africa's in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.