Nigeria: Health Minister Wants Palliative Care in Basic Care Package

By Linus Effiong

Umuahia — The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has said that the ministry would encourage key stakeholders in palliative care to ensure that it is included as an essential component in package of care across all settings.

The minister stated this during the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Hospic and Palliative Care Association of Nigeria (HPCAN) in Umuahia, saying, "Elements of palliative care were included in the national cancer control plan of the FMOH (2018-2022) as well as the national guidelines for HIV and AIDS treatment and care in adolescents and adults showing that palliative care is in Nigeria to stay."

Professor Adewole, represented by the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, Dr Abali Chuku, also said that because of the importance government attached to palliative care, experts from that field of medicine were involved in drafting the cancer control policy.

"The FMOH will continue to invest in the development of palliative care services in all the key areas. We intend to enhance the quality of palliative care services across different care settings," he said.

