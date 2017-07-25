South Africa: The Fight Against Crime in South Africa Requires Collaboration

opinion

Some countries at war do not even come close to the number of brutal murders we are experiencing. We have no time to waste over these criminals who terrorise our living spaces.

Our system of government is supported by four distinct actors; the politicians, the independent judiciary, the civilians and armed forces. These groups are further supported by special interest groups like the business sector, non-governmental organisations, the media, academia, pressure groups and so on.

It is not often made public when the department of police, the SAPS, arrest and assist in the successful prosecution of members of the judiciary caught in corrupt activities. Police conduct various sting operations aimed at quelling corruption inside the judiciary and other sectors besides the public focus on politicians, a focus we must encourage and step up without tiring.

We often do not get to properly discuss the issue of public corruption due to the emotions involved - we must not lose sight of the civilians in government, who our laws have given financial accounting responsibility to. When we talk of public sector corruption but fail to realise that it is we, the civilians, that in the main steal from the public, we allow...