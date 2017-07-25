Gambia: Gtti Holds Training for Refrigeration Technicians

The Gambia Technical Training Institute is holding a three weeks training for refrigeration technicians in the Greater Banjul area, at the GTTI main campus in Kanifing.

The training is geared towards introducing the technicians to the modern system of refrigeration. The training workshop targets 150 participants who will come in three batches. The training will be in three weeks and will expose participants on hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide management. The training commences on July 10, 2017 and will last till July 28, 2017.

The training which is a capacity building of Technicians is yet another step in fulfilling one of the desired outcomes of the innovation and enterprise efforts to practical platforms for Technicians to undergo a holistic exposure on the use of Natural refrigerants.

The purpose of the training is to educate the existing technicians in the Gambia on the best and most cost effective refrigerants in reducing greenhouse gas emission. The promotion of natural friendly gas for the refrigeration and air conditioning application as part of a contract signed between GGTI and UNIDO embarked on awareness raising campaign to build the capacities of technicians and entrepreneurs. They have concluded a training of such kind for rural technicians and entrepreneurs and now 150 urban technicians are targeted for this three weeks intensive training for technicians.

The problem of lack of knowledge in most developing countries is mostly linked with lack of general Technical information about Natural refrigerants as well as lack of training facilities and the unavailability of equipment for practical training of engineers and service personnel.

Citing the Gambia, the technicians lack basic knowledge of handling these gases, as well as tools and equipment required to prevent refrigerant leakage. This is a cause for concern to environmental degradation which is the basis for global warming.

GTTI as a training provider for technical education in the Gambia and with regards to training on refrigeration and air conditioning, the Institute has closely partnered up with the NEA for the past 18 years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director of Academics GTTI, Edward C. Mansal who deputised the Director General of GTTI

He said GTTI in fulfilment of its mandate in addressing the middle level manpower needs of The Gambia has over time in collaboration with NEA and UNIDO been engaged in a series of Technology transfers to Technicians in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning sector of the country.

In addition, Mr. Mansal said the Refrigeration and Air conditioning unit under the Engineering Department is equipped with standard tools and equipment to carry out practical exercises in residential and small commercial refrigeration applications.