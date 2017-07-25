Gambia: GAF Disassociates Itself From July 22 Celebration - Military Chief Say

The Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, has disassociated itself from the July 22nd celebration which has subsequently brought untold terror and mayhem to Gambians.

This release was issued from the office of the Chief of Defence Staff at the Defence Headquarters in Banjul, and signed by GAF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang

"We the armed and security services of the Republic of The Gambia and GAF in particular, are aware of the concerns of many on the potential repercussions on national security of the recently proposed celebrations of 22nd July revolution," he said.

The Military chief said when the then AFPRC seized power, it made certain promises inclusive, to set a time to return power to civil authorities.

"Unfortunately, a ploy was developed and all genuine and honest personalities were eliminated, and the course of the council hijacked. All subsequent acts that ensued were derailments to the aims and objectives of the AFPRC," the CDS said.

Lt. Col. B. Bojang said the office of CDS wishes to further reassure Gambians that the army is an institution subservient to the current democratic government and would take all determined measures and conscious efforts, to disassociate itself from events or any other celebration connected to the July 22nd.

"The GAF therefore, regrets July 22nd and wish it has never happened. The military is not suitable in politics and governance," the release added.

The office of the CDS further said: "Since then, all the subsequent acts in the name of July 22nd, were acts by a wolf in sheep clothing."

In conclusion, he said GAF shall never think in that line again and apologized for the happening of July 22nd.