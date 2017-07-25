24 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Alagie Gaye's Murder Trial Proceeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

The murder trial involving one Alagie Gaye, has proceeded with the accused person pleading not guilty to the charge.

Mr. Gaye is charged with a single count of murder, contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Code; Mr. Gaye is said to have stabbed one Badou Kebbeh in Nema Kunku, on 23 April 2017, resulting in the latter's demise.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty and the State Counsel, A. Mendy told the court that he is ready to proceed with the matter and that the first prosecution witness (pw1) was present to give testimony. Unfortunately, the Defense Counsel, A. Y. Ama pleaded to the court to grant him an adjournment in order to familarise himself with the matter. The trial Magistrate Aminata Ceesay-Saho ruled that since there was no objection from the State Counsel, the matter was adjourned to July 27, 2017 at 1 pm for hearing.

Gambia

Farmers Express Delight, but Call for Government's Intervention

After a week long drought, Farmers' hopes start gaining momentum and revival as rains are coming. Foroyaa sounded the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.