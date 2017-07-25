Gambia: Alagie Gaye's Murder Trial Proceeds

The murder trial involving one Alagie Gaye, has proceeded with the accused person pleading not guilty to the charge.

Mr. Gaye is charged with a single count of murder, contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Code; Mr. Gaye is said to have stabbed one Badou Kebbeh in Nema Kunku, on 23 April 2017, resulting in the latter's demise.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty and the State Counsel, A. Mendy told the court that he is ready to proceed with the matter and that the first prosecution witness (pw1) was present to give testimony. Unfortunately, the Defense Counsel, A. Y. Ama pleaded to the court to grant him an adjournment in order to familarise himself with the matter. The trial Magistrate Aminata Ceesay-Saho ruled that since there was no objection from the State Counsel, the matter was adjourned to July 27, 2017 at 1 pm for hearing.