Gambia: KMC and Manjai/Bakoteh Dialogue Stalled

The dialogue between the Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC) and the communities of Manjai and Bakoteh which enticed hope of resolving the problems of the Bakoteh Dumpsite has stalled.

The first meeting was held within closed doors at the KMC on Monday 17 July 2017 and although details of discussion was not made public, Foroyaa was reliably informed that all parties were to converge at the dumpsite on Thursday 20 July 2017 to conduct a topographical survey.

However when this reporter visited the dumpsite on 20 July 2017 and on subsequent days he saw nothing. He also saw that waste was still being dumped randomly at the dumpsite which is vehemently opposed by the communities. High heaps of waste are vividly visible there while the bulldozer there remains idle.

Abubacarr Jeng a representative of both communities told Foroyaa that the scheduled convergence at the site has not taken place and is yet to take place. "It was supposed to have taken place on Thursday, but it turned out to be 'something' forgotten," he said. He added that he did not receive any message from the KMC.

The mayor couldn't be reached for comment but efforts will be made to get his comment on the matter.

At a press briefing held before the resumption of dialogue, representatives of the communities informed the media that the site had been re-opened without mutual consent between them and KMC.

The communities still say they will not relent unless the municipality and the Government consider the plight of the community.

During the press briefing referred to above representatives of the communities stated that the opinion of the Community should be taken into consideration; they should not ignore them; they have to involve them because they are the ones directly affected by this dumpsite. They argue that their involvement is very important in such a case, because this is a problem where lives are at stake; so they have to consider them at least to sit with them and dialogue.