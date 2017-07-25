24 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Steve Ends Seven-Game Drought With Brace

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Bubacarr Trawally yesterday plugged off a brace but his club would still go onto lose in the Chinese Super League.

Seventh-placed Guangzhou fired in the opening goal after just eleven minutes ticked but Trawally, whose moniker is Steve, drew matters to a level in the 29th minute.

Argentina's striker Zahavi raced Guangzhou ahead again before later grabbing himself four goals.

Things had looked awful at this moment but the Gambian striker tried to liven up his teammates' spirits by scoring a second goal for Yanbian but the hosts replied strongly on each occasion prior to settling for a final 6-2 win at end of the game.

Before yesterday's goals, Bubacarr had gone seven matches without a goal and his latest feat makes it his sixth of the season in sixteen starts for bottom-placed Yanbian.

Elsewhere, Assan Ceesay scored on his debut in the Swiss second tier in Chiasso's two-all draw.

