24 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Mali: Gambia Savaged in Mali

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's CHAN team got taught a footballing lesson to forget in Bamako after losing 4-0 to Mali on Saturday.

All four goals came in the second-half after the first period ended a tie. But resumption of play saw a much reinvigorated Malian side - giving the Gambian team, more so goalkeeper Alagie Nyabally, a busy night of goal-peppering.

The last time The Scorpions got shipped goals this much was in the white-washing to the Bafana Banfana last year in the qualifiers for Gabon's Nations Cup played early this year.

Memories of that harrowing night certainly never occurred to gaffer Alagie Sarr in the build-up to Saturday's embarrassing episode, making Sarr's mandatory but confidential game outcome report to the Gambia Football Federation all the more intriguing to read.

The scorpions' last campaign in the same tournament, two years ago, ended in another bitter pill to swallow for fans as they got slalomed by Senegal 3-1 in Dakar.

Gambia

