Gambia: Funding Issues Limits Volleyball National Team - Decries Gbvf Boss

Gambia Volleyball Federation acting President Bai Dodou Jallow says lack of funding has rendered the country's volleyball national team unable to compete internationally.

Jallow divulged this during the body's last Saturday yearly meeting with stakeholders dubbed Annual General Meeting.

'The federation is faced with many challenges but top among them is inadequate financial support. This lack of financial support limits the participation of our national teams in international competition,' he said during the weekend's gathering at the Semega Janneh Hall in SK East Football Field.

The meeting, among other things, avails the executive and its fraternity to discuss their activities, achievements and constraints.

Delivering a paper, Jallow said the AGM is a constitutional requirement and serves to bring all members of the federation together to reflect on the activities conducted, success made and challenges faced during the past 12 months.

Volleyball, he continued, is considered among the top three growing sports in the country leading to the construction of academy centers in as Kassa Kunda, Bansang and Janjanbureh, funded by the Africa Dream Project.

He said the Africa Dream Project aims to help the country to a have strong national team in future to compete for medals in international competitions.

He however thanked the Ministry of Youths and Sport, National Sports Council, the Gambia National Olympic Committee and the Volleyball family for their relentless support to the federation.

Taking turns to speak, Lamin A Jammeh, the Secretary General, in his activity report, noted that the Gambia Volleyball Federation continues to fulfill its mandate in organizing national competitions and participate successfully in international competitions.

Giving a rundown of the federation's past activities, he said the Gambia Volleyball female and male teams took part in the competitions held in Abuja and Tunisia from 12-17/4 and 3-9/4 2016 respectively and the teams emerged fourth positions each leading to Gambia's eighth position rank in Africa.