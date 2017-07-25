Nigeria: Police Arrest Boko Haram Suspect At Gwako Village

The FCT police have arrested a suspected Boko Haram member, one Seth Yakubu Adokwe, at Gwako village in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, while parading the suspect at the command yesterday, said he was arrested after the police received a tip-off on his suspicious behaviour at the village.

He said the suspect, who is 20 years old and hails from Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State confessed to being a member of the Boko Haram sect.

The commissioner said the suspect claimed to have escaped from Sambisa forest in Borno State after their hideout was dislodged.

He added that the suspect claimed he was lured into the insurgency group in October 2016, by a man who approached him with a promise of automatic employment into the Nigerian Army.

"The suspect further confessed that he left Maiduguri on Friday, July 21, 2017 and arrived Gwako village on Saturday, at about 10pm to conceal his identity and seek for refuge," he said.

Kimo said apart from that the suspect confessed to being the second in command in his unit and participated in several deadly attacks launched by the group against innocent citizens.

He, therefore, advised community leaders to guard against harbouring strangers, especially those whose mission to the community was not clear.

The commissioner further urged residents of the territory to call the nearest police formations or the FCT command emergency numbers in case of any strange faces. The numbers are 08028940888, 08032003913, 08061581938 and 07057337653.