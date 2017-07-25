25 July 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Central African Republic: UN Peacekeeper Killed By Militias in Central African Republic

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — A Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed and three others injured in an ambush in the southern city of Bangassou in Central African Republic, local media reported on Monday.

"The UN mission to Central African Republic (MINUSCA) military convoy was targeted by anti--Balaka militiamen on Sunday," le360.ma news site reported quoting a statement from he United Nations mission.

"The attack took place while the Moroccan peacekeepers were escorting water tankers to a river to help resupply the village," the report said.

MINUSCA said it condemned the assault and expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

In May, six peacekeepers were killed in the city and the surrounding region, including two Moroccans.

Central African Republic

Moroccan Peacekeeper Killed, Three Wounded in CAR - UN

An ambush killed a Moroccan peacekeeper and wounded three others on Sunday in the Central African Republic, the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.