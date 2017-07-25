Central African Republic: UN Peacekeeper Killed By Militias in Central African Republic

Rabat — A Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed and three others injured in an ambush in the southern city of Bangassou in Central African Republic, local media reported on Monday.

"The UN mission to Central African Republic (MINUSCA) military convoy was targeted by anti--Balaka militiamen on Sunday," le360.ma news site reported quoting a statement from he United Nations mission.

"The attack took place while the Moroccan peacekeepers were escorting water tankers to a river to help resupply the village," the report said.

MINUSCA said it condemned the assault and expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

In May, six peacekeepers were killed in the city and the surrounding region, including two Moroccans.