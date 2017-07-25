Southern Africa: The SADC Wrap - Tanzania Crackdown Continues, Malawi Jails Former Minister

analysis

From Malawi and Tanzania to Angola and across southern Africa, KRISTEN VAN SCHIE brings you a weekly round-up of news making regional waves.

Tanzania last week arrested a leading opposition figure, days after he called President John Magufuli a "dictator".

Tundu Lissu, chief whip of the main opposition party Chadema, called on the international community at a press conference last Monday to cut off aid to the country.

"The dictator and his government" needed to be "isolated politically, diplomatically and economically", Lissu reportedly said, according to TRT World.

Lissu was arrested three days later at Julius Nyerere International Airport in the capital Dar Es Salaam.

A police spokesperson told AP that Lissu was being questioned over "making anti-government speeches that could lead to unrest".

Lissu is the second Chadema MP arrested in July alone.

Earlier this month, Halima Mdee was taken in for questioning after calling on citizens to "denounce this tendency of President John Pombe Magufuli who thinks his declarations are law".

Insulting the president has been a criminal offence in Tanzania since 2015.

The Tanganyika Lawyers Society, of which Lissu is president, released a statement condemning the arrest of people "when they air their personal views", reported The...