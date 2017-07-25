Nigeria: Consultants, Doctors Give Free Health Services to IDP Returnees

Damaturu — Ten consultants and 15 doctors in various specialties have given health care services to 640 internally displaced persons who returned to Buni Yadi town, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The doctors intervened under the umbrellas of Goje Foundation, Smile mission and Edushine.

The organiser of the intervention who is also the chairman, Goje Foundation, Dr Mohammed Goje, said they organized the one-day community outreach service to improve the health status of the people through diagnosis and free drugs.

He said the volunteer doctors converged from Kano, Abuja, Lagos, Maiduguri and Damaturu and provided the services on gynecology, pediatric, ear, nose and throat (ENT), and nutrition.

"We targeted 300 people for the treatment but over 1,000 people with various ailments turned up. We did minor surgeries and quiet a number of them are on referral. We sponsored them to Damaturu where our colleagues would attend to them," he said.

Dr. Saleh Abba, leader of the doctors' team, said the medical outreach was named, 'Their Fallen Heroes' to commemorate the five medical doctors that died in active service in Yobe and in Maiduguri.

Fatima Adamu, a patient brought to the hospital with cardiovascular disease, said, "We will continue to thank these doctors because for two years now, no medical doctor has come to see us. For two months, I have been taking traditional medicine at home because each time I went to a nurse she always said I had ulcer and the treatment was not forthcoming."