Nigeria: 'Not Too Young to Run' Protesters Shut Down National Assembly Gate

Protesters on Tuesday shut down the main entrance of the National Assembly gate as security officials denied them entrance to speak with lawmakers.

The protesters are members of the 'I support #NottooYoungtoRun' movement who seek a constitutional backing for young Nigerians to be able to vie for elective positions.

On Tuesday, the protesters gathered at the Unity Fountain, Abuja for a rally. The rally which was concluded with a solidarity match to the main entrance of the National Assembly gate with the intention to speak with the lawmakers was foiled by the security operatives.

The protesters in their hundreds blocked the roads and refused vehicles to exit or gain entrance to the National Assembly.

