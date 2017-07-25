24 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Briffu FC Crowned Champions of Wuli East

By Kebba Af Touray

Briffu FC has been crowned as Champions of Wuli East 2017 after beating Sutukoba United FC in the just concluded Wuli East FA Cup tourney.

The much awaited final attracted lots of football-loving people from the area, who descended on the Wellingara Yareh Football Field for the occasion.

The fina,l unlike other preceding games, witnessed a deadlock with a short life span, as Briffu opened the score via a counter attack.

Bakou Touray wasted no time in converting a begging chance in the first-half which proved match-winner, securing Briffu the title.

Sutukoba United FC attempted, without success, a comeback in the second phase but got shrugged off by Briffu who jealously guarded their fragile lead.

At the end of the competition, Briffu FC went home with the giant trophy and a cash prize of D3000 as winners, whilst Sutukoba United FC received D2000 consolation prize, as runners-up.

