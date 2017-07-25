24 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Poaching - SA Heads for 1,000 Rhino Killings for the Fifth Year in a Row

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

For the fifth year in a row, South Africa is set to record a grisly killing rate of more than 1,000 rhinos poached each year (nearly three rhinos each day).The latest statistics - the first official information released by government in six months - show that at least 529 rhinos have been killed by horn poachers nationwide between January and the end of June. Should this killing rate continue unchecked, the final death toll for the year is expected to reach over 1,050 rhinos - almost identical to last year. By TONY CARNIE.

At a media briefing in Cape Town on Monday, Environment Minister Edna Molewa said that compared to last year the number of rhino poached in the flagship Kruger National Park had decreased by 34% (243 animals in the first half of this year, compared to 534 in the same period last year).

But at a national level, the overall statistics show a very slight (2.5%) decrease compared to the first six months of last year - mainly due to a geographic displacement of poaching to other provinces, especially KwaZulu-Natal where about 140 rhinos have been killed so far this year.

"As we have always stated, these declining...

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.