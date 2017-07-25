The governor of the central Huambo Province, João Baptista Kussumua, last Sunday appealed to the political forces participating in the electoral process that will culminate with casting of ballot on 23 August, this year, to make patriotism prevail over political differences.

Speaking at an ecumenical religious service, held in support of a successful electoral process, the Huambo governor stressed that regardless of who ends up winning the election, Angolans need to continue to live together in an environment of peace, concord and progress.

He emphasised that for the materialisation of such goal, churches have the mission to keep reconciling Angolans.

He also called on the contesting political forces to conduct their electoral campaigns under the banner of fraternity and patriotic love, with a view to elevating the name of Angola.

The religious service was attended by several christian churches.

Huambo Province is the fourth main electoral constituency, with 763,936 citizens registered to vote.