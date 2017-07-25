Angola: Experts Defend Creation of Legislation to Protect Genetic Resources

Luanda — The need for the creation of a national legislation to protect genetic resources against bioprospecting activities was defended last Monday, in Luanda, by the experts that participated in the workshop on "Phytogenic Resources in the context of food security".

In the final communiqué of the event that took place last Monday, it is also recommended the need for national technicians to be sent abroad for training at the level of post-graduation, Master's and Doctor's degrees in genetic resources and phytogenisis.

The experts also called on the Phytogenic Resources Centre to promote, in partnership with other institutions, training and research programmes, as well as the adoption of strategies intended to protect and conserve the existing varieties of seeds.

The one-day event touched on topics like the International Treaty on Phytogenic Resources for food and agriculture, fight against hunger and poverty, plus the need for legislation on genetic resources.