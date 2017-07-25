South Africa: Female Foetus Found in Pretoria Dumpster

A female foetus was found in a skip bin in a business area of Pretoria Gardens on Monday afternoon, according to Netcare.

Nick Dollman, a media liaison at Netcare Limited said that paramedics responded from nearby Netcare Moot Hospital, and found the foetus wrapped in some plastic bags after people working in the area alerted them to it.

"We suspect that the foetus was not full term. She had no chance of life," Dollman told News24.

"Upon assessment, paramedics found that the female foetus was still attached to her placenta. Tragically, there was nothing that paramedics could do to help the lifeless victim," he said in a statement.

Dollman said that the deceased was handed over to the Hercules police in Pretoria, who were investigating the matter.

A spokesperson from the police station was not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24