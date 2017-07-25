South Africa: CSA Praises Proteas Trio for Making ICC's World Cup XI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated three members of the Proteas women's national squad - Dane van Niekerk , Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp - on their selection for the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Team of the Tournament.

The Team of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 was selected by a five-person selection panel that comprised Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager - Cricket, and Chairperson Event Technical Committee), former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former England captain Charlotte Edwards, former India player turned journalist Snehal Pradhan and former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar.

"This is another wonderful achievement by our women players," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"It shows the high growth curve we are presently enjoying and this is the first time we have this many players in the select XI.

"It goes without saying that their selection was extremely well deserved," he said.

"Dane (15) and Marizanne (13) were the two leading wicket-takers in the competition, despite playing two matches fewer than most of their challengers, while Laura scored more than 300 runs and also boasts the fifth best average - an impressive 64.80 - at the tender age of 18.

"Only England, the eventual champions, provided more players for the select XI.

"We congratulate them all on being selected for a world team which is a wonderful achievement. I am certain this will be further inspiration for the team going forward," concluded Lorgat.

Team of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 (in batting order):

1. Tamsin Beaumont (England) - 410 runs

2. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 324 runs

3. Mithali Raj (captain, India) - 409 runs

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 404 runs and nine wickets

5. Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper, England) - 396 runs, four catches and two stumpings

6. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 359 runs and five wickets

7. Deepti Sharma (India) - 216 runs and 12 wickets

8. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 13 wickets

9. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) - 99 runs and 15 wickets

10. Anya Shrubsole (England) - 12 wickets

11. Alex Hartley (England) - 10 wickets12. Natalie Sciver (England) - 369 runs and seven wickets

Source: Sport24