South Africa: SA Men Wooden Spoonists in Waterpolo Pool

South Africa's men's waterpolo team emulated their national women's counterparts in finishing last at the ongoing FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Having lost all their of their Pool C matches - to Serbia ( 21-5 ), Greece ( 1 8-2 ) and Spain ( 16-4 ) - the team contested the 13th to 16th-placed bracket.

Things went from bad to worse as they went down 13-4 to the USA and then lost their 15th/16th playoff match 9-6 to Canada.

In total the team conceded 77 goals in five matches and scored 21.

Source: Sport24