South Africa's women's waterpolo team has finished stone last at the ongoing FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Having lost all their of their Pool B matches - to the USA ( 24-2 ), New Zealand ( 8-6 ) and Spain ( 17-3 ) - the team contested the 13th to 16th-placed bracket.

Things went from bad to worse as they went down 10-5 to Brazil and then lost their 15th/16th playoff match 6-4 to Kazakhstan.

In total the team conceded 65 goals in five matches and scored 20.

