South Africa: Basic Education Hosts Short Course Learning Programme Graduation Ceremony, 26 Jul

DBE partners with UJ, Vodacom and UNICEf to host graduation ceremony for the SLP prgramme

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Vodacom and UNICEF will host a Graduation ceremony for the blended university-accredited Short Course Learning Programme (SLP) in Managing and Leading Education with Digital Technologies. The graduation will take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 at the Milpark Garden Court Hotel in Johannesburg.

The blended university-accredited Short Course Learning Programme (SLP) was presented at the UJ Auckland Park Campus in Johannesburg between 11-14 July 2016 and it continued as an online virtual course from 15 July to 30 November 2016. The course saw department officials and educators complete E-Skills for All training and Assessor Training respectively.

All provinces participated in the programme and each held provincial graduation ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of all the officials and educators who successfully completed the course. The candidates have now completed a 30 credits programme that articulates towards a post-graduate Diploma in Higher Education, an NQF-level 8 that's on par with an Honours Degree and it means the candidates have successfully completed a quarter of the 120 credits programme.

