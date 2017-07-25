25 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Basic Education Hosts Short Course Learning Programme Graduation Ceremony, 26 Jul

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

DBE partners with UJ, Vodacom and UNICEf to host graduation ceremony for the SLP prgramme

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Vodacom and UNICEF will host a Graduation ceremony for the blended university-accredited Short Course Learning Programme (SLP) in Managing and Leading Education with Digital Technologies. The graduation will take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 at the Milpark Garden Court Hotel in Johannesburg.

The blended university-accredited Short Course Learning Programme (SLP) was presented at the UJ Auckland Park Campus in Johannesburg between 11-14 July 2016 and it continued as an online virtual course from 15 July to 30 November 2016. The course saw department officials and educators complete E-Skills for All training and Assessor Training respectively.

All provinces participated in the programme and each held provincial graduation ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of all the officials and educators who successfully completed the course. The candidates have now completed a 30 credits programme that articulates towards a post-graduate Diploma in Higher Education, an NQF-level 8 that's on par with an Honours Degree and it means the candidates have successfully completed a quarter of the 120 credits programme.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.