24 July 2017

UN News Service

Central African Republic: UN Chief Condemns Killing of Peacekeeper

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the killing of a UN peacekeeper on Sunday in the Central African Republic, urging the country's authorities to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by attacks against United Nations peacekeepers," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a statement issued overnight.

A Moroccan peacekeeper of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) was killed in the south-eastern city of Bangassou in an attack allegedly carried out by anti-Balaka militias. Three others were injured.

The Secretary-General "is deeply concerned" about the continued fighting in the country's southeast and calls on all parties to cease violence, the spokesperson said, noting that the UN chief offered his condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government of Morocco, and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

