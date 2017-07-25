South Africa: Timol Inquest - a Testimonial to a Wounded Country

analysis

The reopening of the inquiry into Ahmed Timol's death has led to shocking revelations. Many of the gruesome details are, however, nothing new and represent the brutal history the country must face to move forward. By GREG NICOLSON.

A highlight in Pascale Lamche's recent documentary, Winnie, is the on-camera appearances of apartheid intelligence officials admitting to waging a propaganda war against Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. As the National Party realised it would have to negotiate power with the ANC, it believed leaders like Winnie Mandela and Chris Hani were radicals, and common ground was more likely to be found with Nelson Mandela. Former National Intelligence Service boss Niel Barnard described the apartheid government's fear of Winnie Mandela. Vic McPherson, former director of Stratcom, the propaganda arm of the security police, explained in detail how they tried to discredit her.

One of McPherson's former colleagues appeared live on TV on Monday. Paul Erasmus was a Stratcom operative and, as his unit had extensive media connections to publish disinformation in the media, had written an article for Vanity Fair in the 1990s titled How bad is Winnie Mandela? A book excerpt published in Mother Jones said, "From 1976 to 1993, Erasmus killed, smeared, and...