Ghana: Construction of Ultra-Modern Terminal At Sofoline Begins

Work on the construction of an ultra-modern bus terminal, estimated at GH¢1.9 million, by Messrs Rock Everest Trading and Construction at Sofoline near Kwadaso in Kumasi, has begun in earnest.

The contractor has up to August ending to complete the GH¢2,176,597.90 contract, approved by the Ministry of Finance under the Urban Development Fund (UDF).

The Ministry of Finance has, since January 21, 2016, approved the contract and it was expected to have been completed by December 2016, but delayed due to disputes about the project site.

Following a stern warning in June by the Chief Executive Officer of the KMA, Osei Assibey Antwi, to abrogate the contract if their completion is further delayed by the contractor, Rock Everest Trading and Construction has deployed more personnel and machinery to site to work around the clock to ensure that the deadline is beaten.

The Metro Engineer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Inj. Emmanuel Anderson, said the project, which involves landscaping, paving, fencing wall, drainage and office structures, will, on completion, ease heavy vehicular traffic within the central business area.

Mr. Anderson said the intervention of Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi in the land litigation saga facilitated the settlement of the dispute for the project to take off immediately.

The KMA Engineer suggested to the KMA to consider inviting private investors to construct and operate toilet facilities at the terminal, as there were no such facilities in the area.

Inj. Anderson appealed to the various transport unions at the terminal to support the assembly in implementing the project, to enable the transport unions operate in comfort upon completion.

