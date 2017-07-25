Ghana: 50 Factories to Take Off in Ashanti ... Under 'One District, One Factory' Programme

The quest of the Akufo-Addo administration to industrialise Ghana through the "One District, One Factory" programme has earned a massive boost in the Ashanti Region with about 50 factories anticipated to take off.

Constellar Institute for Creative Studies (CICS), a learning entrepreneurship firm, in collaboration with the Kumasi Technical University(KsTU) and Multimedia Group, with BIEGE Bank as the major financial partner of the initiative, have joined forces to embark on a nationwide crusade to create general awareness and educate Ghanaians on employment opportunities.

The event, dubbed: "Industrial Empowerment Summit -2017", aims at bringing the government initiative to the level of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The project is expected to generate an average of 20 direct jobs per factory, making it a total 7,000 direct jobs nation-wide by March 2019.

These embryonic factories, which will grow from the stage of an innovative idea or technology through coaching, education, design thinking, sketching, modeling, rendering, industrial design, concept design prototyping, networking, industrial property protection, access to legal experts, finance and accounting, among others, will help to formally form factory supplying international standard products for local and global consumption.

It is projected that by December 2017, an average of 350 factories would be activated under the Constella Incubation Hub.

The capacity-building event will attract a registration fee of GH¢300 and GH¢100 for executive and non-executive participants respectively.

Awo Dentaa Adeleke, a Committee Member of CICS, explained during a media briefing in Kumasi that the programme intends to create a general awareness and educate artisans, students, educational stakeholders, religious leaders, local entrepreneurs, traditional rulers and local authorities, among others, on the prerequisite steps they must take to ensure they do not miss the train of industrialisation

Mrs. Adeleke noted in her statement that from 14-18 August, 2017, the Ashanti Region will witness that Ghana and its people have determined to finally break the chains of economic dependency.

She stated that for five days, all potential beneficiaries and local stakeholders in the Ashanti region and its environs are encouraged to converge at the KsTU to learn how to become own-managers, shareholders or workers in their factories.

The Committee Member indicated: "At the end of the Kumasi workshop, it is anticipated that that 15 factories would be managed by participants who have attended the workshop, under the mentorship of Contellar Incubation Programme," adding that "this initiative will nurture these new born enterprises until their full establishment, according to a defined timeline, ranging from one month to 15 months, depending on the factory."

She revealed that for the subsequent four months, the same programme will be replicated across the country, with the Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions as October 2017 hosts.

Mrs. Adeleke continued that Volta and Eastern regions will have their turn on November 2017, whilst the Greater Accra programme would be staged in December 2017

She hailed President Akufo-Addo for his anticipated support for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), and the inter-ministerial support of the Veep, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia.

Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Amakomhene of Kumasi, noted that all programmes initiated by CICS, a leading economic freedom advocate in Ghana and a professional development institution registered in Ghana, are intensive and aggressive skill-building workshops, aimed at equipping trainees with creative abilities for product design, industrial products, strategic, business management and economic growth.

The acting Rector of KsTU, Prof Alexander Ayogam, noted that Constella wants to roll out a policy that will enable the youth to be equipped through learning a skill, which will quicken their chances of being employed.

He attributed their efforts to the bold initiative taken by President Akufo-Addo, who promised to provide each and every district in Ghana with one factory, which will absorb the unemployed youth.

He said: "If you give someone money without giving him knowledge which will tide him over to earn a living, the money would be a waste, henc,e knowledge and guidance is imperative in this crusade."

The varsity don indicated that they were bringing on board people who have passed through similar stages to establish themselves and employ sizeable number of people in society to spur them up to go out there and start something.

According to him, this will also change the mindset of the Ghanaian youth, who are always looking up to the government to create employment for them upon completion of school, whilst one can do something on his or her behalf, to be a fat cat and living testimony for Ghana to develop.

Pix: Prof. Alexander Ayogam addressing the media, with Awo Dentaa seated on his right